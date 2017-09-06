Kerry Washington Flashes a Smile in Promo for Final Season of 'Scandal' - Watch Now!

Scandal is coming to an end with its upcoming seventh season this fall, and fans are getting a glimpse at how the series will be wrapping up after five years.

In a new teaser released on Tuesday (September 5) for the Shonda Rimes-created ABC drama’s last season, Olivia Pope (Kerry Washington) strolls in a red outfit as voices echo around her while she sits down on a bench overlooking the White House and the Washington Monument.

Scandal returns to ABC on October 5.

Watch the teaser for the final season of Scandal below!