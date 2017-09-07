Bella Hadid Shows Off Her Figure at Launch of Bulgari's New Fragrance

Bella Hadid turned heads in a sheer white corset dress while celebrating the launch of Bulgari‘s new fragrance, Goldea, The Roman Night.

The 20-year-old model and face of the campaign stepped out for the cocktail party at The 1 Rooftop on Wednesday night (September 6) in the Brooklyn borough of New York City.

She completed her look with matching white pumps, a gold purse, and a top bun.

Also in attendance were Jasmine Sanders, Hannah Bronfman, Shea Marie, Lais Ribeiro, Caroline Vreeland, Neels Visser, Anastasia Karanikolaou, Maria Borges, Stella Santana, and Jordyn Woods.

DJs Lara Gerin, Justine Skye, and Majorr Smith provided musical entertainment for about 225 guests.

That same day, Bella changed into a strappy black top for the the Schutz Fall/Winter 2017 Launch Event and Afterparty in NYC. She was joined by Jordyn, Anastasia, and Hailey Baldwin.

Bella was also seen leaving a fitting at Alexander Wang that day in a snake-print crop tank.

Bella and Hailey are both expected to hit the runway at upcoming New York Fashion Week events.

FYI: Bella is carrying a Bulgari Serpenti Forever x Nicholas Kirkwood gold bag at the fragrance launch, and a Fendi handbag while leaving the fitting.

