Thu, 07 September 2017 at 8:26 pm

Dylan Penn Loved Desigual's Dancing Runway Models at NYFW!

Dylan Penn Loved Desigual's Dancing Runway Models at NYFW!

Hopper and Dylan Penn enjoy a siblings day out as they sit front row at the Desigual fashion show on Thursday afternoon (September 7) at the Skylight Clarkson Square in New York City.

The acting brother and sister duo were joined at the New York Fashion Week event by Yolanda Hadid, who was spotted hanging out with model Eric Rutherford.

During the show, Dylan took to Instagram to share a super cool video of the models of the show rocking out on the runway.

“Yes @desigual this is what every fashion show should be like,” Dylan captioned her post.

See a video of the Desigual show below!

Photos: Getty
