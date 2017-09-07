Who Is Alex Smith's Wife? Meet Elizabeth Smith!

Alex Smith is the quarterback for the Kansas City Chiefs, and we’re going to take a moment to highlight his lovely wife Elizabeth Smith (formerly Elizabeth Barry)!

The former Oakland Raiders cheerleader and the 33-year-old quarterback married back in March of 2009 in San Francisco when he was still playing for the 49ers.

Elizabeth is extremely supportive of her husband. During training camp back in 2008, one of Alex‘s close friends tragically committed suicide. Elizabeth and Alex paid tribute to their friend at their 2009 wedding.

“Alex still has moments when he needs to go through the grieving process. He didn’t really get that opportunity when all this happened,” Elizabeth said of the grieving process to ESPN.

The couple got through the tough time, and ended up having their first child, a boy named Hunter, in 2011! In 2013, they welcomed their second son, Hayes. You can see some photos of the kiddos below.

The Kansas City Chiefs are opening the football season tonight against the New England Patriots! Be sure to tune into NBC at 8:30pm ET for the game.