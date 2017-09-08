Emily Blunt Brings Some Color to Tory Burch's NYFW Show

Emily Blunt poses for photos while attending the Tory Burch show held during New York Fashion Week on Friday (September 8) at Cooper Hewitt, Smithsonian Design Museum in New York City.

Some other ladies in attendance at the event included model Dylan Penn and actresses Jordana Brewster, Rashida Jones, and Vanessa Kirby.

Emily is currently in production on the upcoming movie A Quiet Place, which also stars her husband John Krasinski, who is directing the film as well.

FYI: All the ladies are wearing Tory Burch. Emily is also wearing Chloe Gosselin shoes.