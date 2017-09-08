Julie Bowen Dresses as 'Wonder Woman,' Paddles in Bread Bowl Canoe for 'Modern Family'

Julie Bowen is hamming it up in her Wonder Woman costume while filming a scene for Modern Family on Thursday (September 7) in Los Angeles.

The 47-year-old Emmy-winning actress was joined by her TV husband Ty Burrell while paddling on a like in a sourdough bread bowl canoe. We can’t wait to see this scene and understand the context of what is happening!

Julie and Ty‘s three on-screen children – Sarah Hyland, Ariel Winter, and Nolan Gould – were also spotted on set that day at the lake.

The scene is reportedly for Modern Family‘s Halloween episode.