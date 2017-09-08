Top Stories
Fri, 08 September 2017 at 2:52 pm

Julie Bowen Dresses as 'Wonder Woman,' Paddles in Bread Bowl Canoe for 'Modern Family'

Julie Bowen Dresses as 'Wonder Woman,' Paddles in Bread Bowl Canoe for 'Modern Family'

Julie Bowen is hamming it up in her Wonder Woman costume while filming a scene for Modern Family on Thursday (September 7) in Los Angeles.

The 47-year-old Emmy-winning actress was joined by her TV husband Ty Burrell while paddling on a like in a sourdough bread bowl canoe. We can’t wait to see this scene and understand the context of what is happening!

Julie and Ty‘s three on-screen children – Sarah Hyland, Ariel Winter, and Nolan Gould – were also spotted on set that day at the lake.

The scene is reportedly for Modern Family‘s Halloween episode.
