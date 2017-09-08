Kim Kardashian Flaunts Cleavage in Revealing Crop Top in NYC!

Top Stories
Kim Kardashian is keeping heads turning with her new platinum ‘do.

The 36-year-old reality TV star and entrepreneur headed out during Fashion Week with her mother, Kris Jenner, on Friday (September 8) in New York City.

The two were photographed grabbing lunch together at Serafina.

Kim also went out the night before (September 7) in a sexy cut-out dress alongside Kris to attend the Mert and Marcus party.

“I’m just not missing my dark hair yet,” Kim wrote on her Instagram on Thursday.

Earlier in the week, it was reported that Kim and Kanye are expecting their third child via surrogate, due in January.
