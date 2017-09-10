Irina Shayk & Adriana Lima Strut Their Way Down the Philip Plein Runway

Irina Shayk is totally slaying the runway!

The 31-year-old model showed off some skin in a a silk dress during the Philip Plein Fashion Show alongside Adriana Lima on Saturday night (September 9) at the Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City.

Other models that also hit the runway included Brandon Lee, Elsa Hosk, and Teyana Taylor.

During the fashion show, Dita Von Teese performed her burlesque act for the audience.

