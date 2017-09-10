'It' Stars Nicholas Hamilton & Chosen Jacobs Spill on Being in a Stephen King Film

Nicholas Hamilton and Chosen Jacobs, stars of Stephen King‘s horror film It, are spilling on what it was like to work on such a massive film!

The 17-year-old and 16-year-old actors chatted about the flick and their blossoming careers in their recent RAW feature.

Nicholas on being in a Stephen King movie: “Well, if I was to compare it to something, I worked in a movie 2-3 years ago called Captain Fantastic. It’s very similar in the sense of there’s these kids that band together to make something happen in their way. But when you base something off of a Stephen King novel, you have the layers that he creates. There’s an arch for every character. There’s definitely the pressure always of people knowing what we were doing while we were doing it whereas Captain Fantastic, no one knew about it until it came out. So it’s a lot different.”

Chosen on how he got his name: “My dad was out in the Chinatown of Atlanta and he just heard an Asian couple talking and then the baby said something that sounded like ‘chosen.’ I don’t know if he just heard it or if that’s what he wanted to hear, but that’s how I got my name. He’s like, ‘We’re going to name him Chosen.’ And I agree with it!”

Nicholas on how he’d like to be remembered: “Being a nice guy. You hear about guys like Tom Hanks and Steve Carell, they’re known as like the nicest guys in Hollywood. I want to be like that. I aspire to be one of those guys who you want to meet, and after you meet them, you want to see ‘em constantly. And it sounds like a self-centered thing, but I really want to be the guy who everybody wants to be friends with.”

Chosen on how he got involved in entertainment: “I started off doing music, and I’ve always loved that. The goal of a singer is to make people feel something. Acting is kind of the same thing, so my mom put me in some theater here and there, some classes. I’ve been blessed to be able to book something awesome like It and Hawaii Five-0 and it’s just been a great experience.”

Watch the duo hilariously play the Whisper Challenge below!

For more from Nicholas and Chosen, visit RawPages.com (Nicholas‘ feature here and Chosen‘s feature here).

10+ pictures inside of Nicholas Hamilton and Chosen Jacobs from their RAW shoot…

