Mon, 11 September 2017 at 6:21 pm

Angelina Jolie's Kids Join Her at 'First They Killed My Father' TIFF Premiere!

Angelina Jolie is joined on the red carpet by two of her sons at the premiere of her movie First They Killed My Father during the 2017 Toronto International Film Festival on Monday (September 11) at the Princess of Wales Theatre in Toronto, Canada.

The 42-year-old entertainer directed the film and Maddox, 16, is credited as an executive producer while Pax, 13, was the still photographer on set.

Angelina‘s four other kids – Zahara, 12, Shiloh, 11, and nine-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne – were in attendance as well. See more pics in the gallery!

The four younger kids were by Angie‘s side the night before while attending another event at the festival.

20+ pictures inside of Angelina Jolie and her family at the premiere…

angelina jolies kids join her at first they killed my father tiff premiere 01
angelina jolies kids join her at first they killed my father tiff premiere 02
angelina jolies kids join her at first they killed my father tiff premiere 03
angelina jolies kids join her at first they killed my father tiff premiere 04
angelina jolies kids join her at first they killed my father tiff premiere 05
angelina jolies kids join her at first they killed my father tiff premiere 06
angelina jolies kids join her at first they killed my father tiff premiere 07
angelina jolies kids join her at first they killed my father tiff premiere 08
angelina jolies kids join her at first they killed my father tiff premiere 09
angelina jolies kids join her at first they killed my father tiff premiere 10
angelina jolies kids join her at first they killed my father tiff premiere 11
angelina jolies kids join her at first they killed my father tiff premiere 12
angelina jolies kids join her at first they killed my father tiff premiere 13
angelina jolies kids join her at first they killed my father tiff premiere 14
angelina jolies kids join her at first they killed my father tiff premiere 15
angelina jolies kids join her at first they killed my father tiff premiere 16
angelina jolies kids join her at first they killed my father tiff premiere 17
angelina jolies kids join her at first they killed my father tiff premiere 18
angelina jolies kids join her at first they killed my father tiff premiere 19
angelina jolies kids join her at first they killed my father tiff premiere 20
angelina jolies kids join her at first they killed my father tiff premiere 21
angelina jolies kids join her at first they killed my father tiff premiere 22

Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2017 Toronto Film Festival, Angelina Jolie, Celebrity Babies, Knox Jolie-Pitt, Maddox Jolie Pitt, Pax Jolie Pitt, Shiloh Jolie Pitt, Vivienne Jolie-Pitt, Zahara Jolie Pitt

