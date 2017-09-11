Angelina Jolie's Kids Join Her at 'First They Killed My Father' TIFF Premiere!

Angelina Jolie is joined on the red carpet by two of her sons at the premiere of her movie First They Killed My Father during the 2017 Toronto International Film Festival on Monday (September 11) at the Princess of Wales Theatre in Toronto, Canada.

The 42-year-old entertainer directed the film and Maddox, 16, is credited as an executive producer while Pax, 13, was the still photographer on set.

Angelina‘s four other kids – Zahara, 12, Shiloh, 11, and nine-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne – were in attendance as well. See more pics in the gallery!

The four younger kids were by Angie‘s side the night before while attending another event at the festival.

