Jake Gyllenhaal, Uzo Aduba, & More Stars Man the Phones for Cantor Fitzgerald's Charity Day

Jake Gyllenhaal and Kaley Cuoco have a great time chatting with people on the phone while attending the Annual Charity Day hosted by Cantor Fitzgerald, BGC, and GFI on Monday (September 11) in New York City.

The event is held every year on or around 9/11 to commemorate the day of the World Trade Center attacks. 658 Cantor Fitzgerald employees, approximately 68% of the company’s workforce, died in the attacks on 9/11.

Some of the celebs in attendance at the event included former President Bill Clinton, models Petra Nemcova and Karolina Kurkova, and actors Robert De Niro, Steve Buscemi, Rosie Perez, Tony Danza, Jenny McCarthy, Bridget Moynahan, Gretchen Mol, and Kristin Davis, among others.

