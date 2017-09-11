Rihanna Closes Her Fenty X Puma Fashion Show on a Dirtbike!

Rihanna closed out her fashion show in the most Rihanna-way possible!

The 29-year-old entertainer and designer ended her Fenty X Puma by Rihanna Fashion Show on the back of a dirtbike on Sunday night (September 10) at the Park Avenue Armory in New York City.

Earlier this week, Rihanna attended the launch of her new Fenty Beauty makeup line at Sephora during New York Fashion Week.

