Top Stories
Mon, 11 September 2017 at 2:03 am

Rihanna Closes Her Fenty X Puma Fashion Show on a Dirtbike!

Rihanna Closes Her Fenty X Puma Fashion Show on a Dirtbike!

Rihanna closed out her fashion show in the most Rihanna-way possible!

The 29-year-old entertainer and designer ended her Fenty X Puma by Rihanna Fashion Show on the back of a dirtbike on Sunday night (September 10) at the Park Avenue Armory in New York City.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Rihanna

Earlier this week, Rihanna attended the launch of her new Fenty Beauty makeup line at Sephora during New York Fashion Week.

10+ pictures inside of Rihanna at her fashion show…
Just Jared on Facebook
rihanna closes the fenty x puma fashion on a motorcycle 01
rihanna closes the fenty x puma fashion on a motorcycle 02
rihanna closes the fenty x puma fashion on a motorcycle 03
rihanna closes the fenty x puma fashion on a motorcycle 04
rihanna closes the fenty x puma fashion on a motorcycle 05
rihanna closes the fenty x puma fashion on a motorcycle 06
rihanna closes the fenty x puma fashion on a motorcycle 07
rihanna closes the fenty x puma fashion on a motorcycle 08
rihanna closes the fenty x puma fashion on a motorcycle 09
rihanna closes the fenty x puma fashion on a motorcycle 10
rihanna closes the fenty x puma fashion on a motorcycle 11
rihanna closes the fenty x puma fashion on a motorcycle 12
rihanna closes the fenty x puma fashion on a motorcycle 13

Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2017 New York Fashion Week September, Rihanna

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Kanye West skips out on NYFW by hanging out in LA - TMZ
  • Dove Cameron and boyfriend Thomas Doherty are too cute to handle! - Just Jared Jr
  • Twitter is swooning over CNN reporter Chris Cuomo's buff bod - TooFab
  • Amazon cancels The Last Tycoon after one season - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Vanessa Hudgens and Austin Butler couple up for NYFW - Just Jared Jr