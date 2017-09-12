Hailey Baldwin, Sara Sampaio & Jordan Barrett Strike a Pose at Zadig & Voltaire NYFW Show

Hailey Baldwin, Sara Sampaio and Jordan Barrett look fierce at the Zadig & Voltaire show!

The gorgeous models were all photographed giving plenty of face both backstage and on the runway at the 2017 New York Fashion Week event on Monday (September 11) in New York City.

Hailey also went to the Harper’s Bazaar Icons party over the weekend, while Jordan showed up in style at the #BoF500 Gala at the Public Hotel on Saturday night (September 9).

“Another great show. thank you @zadigetvoltaire ⚡️⚡️,” Hailey wrote on her Instagram.