Thu, 14 September 2017 at 12:47 pm

Ariel Winter Celebrates Levi Meaden's Birthday With Date Night Out in LA

Ariel Winter gets a hand from boyfriend Levi Meaden as they leave The Nice Guy on Wednesday night (September 13).

Just the night before, the cute couple were seen out at Mastro’s Steakhouse celebrating Levi‘s 30th birthday.

Ariel left a sweet message on Instagram for him that same day.

“Happy 30th my love,” Ariel wrote. “Every single second I spend with you I fall more in love. I couldn’t be more grateful to be your partner in crime.”

She added, “You are the most incredible man, and I love you more than absolutely anything. I can’t wait to celebrate you. Here’s to many, many more birthdays together.”

A post shared by ARIEL WINTER (@arielwinter) on

Photos: BackGrid USA, WENN
Ariel Winter, Levi Meaden

