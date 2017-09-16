Top Stories
Jennifer Lawrence's 'mother!' Gets a Rare F CinemaScore

Jennifer Lawrence's 'mother!' Gets a Rare F CinemaScore

Emmys 2017 - Winner Predictions for All Major Categories!

Emmys 2017 - Winner Predictions for All Major Categories!

The Arrest of Jean-Claude Van Damme's Son is on Video

The Arrest of Jean-Claude Van Damme's Son is on Video

Sat, 16 September 2017 at 1:31 pm

Emmy Winner Alexis Bledel Joins 'Handmaid's Tale' Co-Stars at Pre-Emmys Event!

Emmy Winner Alexis Bledel Joins 'Handmaid's Tale' Co-Stars at Pre-Emmys Event!

Alexis Bledel walks the red carpet at the 2017 Emmy Performer Nominees Cocktail Reception held at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on Friday (September 15) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The 36-year-old actress is already an Emmy winner this year after picking up the award for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series for The Handmaid’s Tale. The guest actor awards are announced during the Creative Arts Emmys ceremony.

Also at the party were Alexis‘ co-stars Samira Wiley (with wife Lauren Morelli), Ann Dowd, and Madeline Brewer. The ladies all stopped by the Variety and Women in Film Television Nominees Celebration presented by Mercedes-Benz, where co-star Yvonne Strahvoski was seen mingling with friends.

FYI: Alexis is wearing a Scanlan Theodore dress, Jimmy Choo shoes, and a Christian Louboutin clutch. Madeline is wearing a Vatanika dress, Stuart Weitzman shoes, an Edie Parker clutch, and AS 29 jewelry. Yvonne is wearing a Public School dress.

Just Jared on Facebook
alexis bledel joins handmaids tale co stars at pre emmys event 01
alexis bledel joins handmaids tale co stars at pre emmys event 02
alexis bledel joins handmaids tale co stars at pre emmys event 03
alexis bledel joins handmaids tale co stars at pre emmys event 04
alexis bledel joins handmaids tale co stars at pre emmys event 05
alexis bledel joins handmaids tale co stars at pre emmys event 06
alexis bledel joins handmaids tale co stars at pre emmys event 07
alexis bledel joins handmaids tale co stars at pre emmys event 08
alexis bledel joins handmaids tale co stars at pre emmys event 09
alexis bledel joins handmaids tale co stars at pre emmys event 10
alexis bledel joins handmaids tale co stars at pre emmys event 11
alexis bledel joins handmaids tale co stars at pre emmys event 12
alexis bledel joins handmaids tale co stars at pre emmys event 13
alexis bledel joins handmaids tale co stars at pre emmys event 14
alexis bledel joins handmaids tale co stars at pre emmys event 15
alexis bledel joins handmaids tale co stars at pre emmys event 16
alexis bledel joins handmaids tale co stars at pre emmys event 17
alexis bledel joins handmaids tale co stars at pre emmys event 18
alexis bledel joins handmaids tale co stars at pre emmys event 19
alexis bledel joins handmaids tale co stars at pre emmys event 20
alexis bledel joins handmaids tale co stars at pre emmys event 21
alexis bledel joins handmaids tale co stars at pre emmys event 22
alexis bledel joins handmaids tale co stars at pre emmys event 23
alexis bledel joins handmaids tale co stars at pre emmys event 24
alexis bledel joins handmaids tale co stars at pre emmys event 25
alexis bledel joins handmaids tale co stars at pre emmys event 26
alexis bledel joins handmaids tale co stars at pre emmys event 27
alexis bledel joins handmaids tale co stars at pre emmys event 28

Photos: WENN
Posted to: 2017 Emmys Weekend, Alexis Bledel, Ann Dowd, Handmaids Tale, Lauren Morelli, Madeline Brewer, Samira Wiley, Yvonne Strahovski

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Chrissy Teigen is spilling the secret to her successful marriage - TMZ
  • Grace Vanderwaal just dropped a brand new track - Just Jared Jr
  • Jennifer Lawrence had to explain the Kardashians to Javier Bardem - TooFab
  • Jamie Lee Curtis is returning to Halloween - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Niall Horan says one song changed his entire album - Just Jared Jr