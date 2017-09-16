Emmy Winner Alexis Bledel Joins 'Handmaid's Tale' Co-Stars at Pre-Emmys Event!

Alexis Bledel walks the red carpet at the 2017 Emmy Performer Nominees Cocktail Reception held at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on Friday (September 15) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The 36-year-old actress is already an Emmy winner this year after picking up the award for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series for The Handmaid’s Tale. The guest actor awards are announced during the Creative Arts Emmys ceremony.

Also at the party were Alexis‘ co-stars Samira Wiley (with wife Lauren Morelli), Ann Dowd, and Madeline Brewer. The ladies all stopped by the Variety and Women in Film Television Nominees Celebration presented by Mercedes-Benz, where co-star Yvonne Strahvoski was seen mingling with friends.

FYI: Alexis is wearing a Scanlan Theodore dress, Jimmy Choo shoes, and a Christian Louboutin clutch. Madeline is wearing a Vatanika dress, Stuart Weitzman shoes, an Edie Parker clutch, and AS 29 jewelry. Yvonne is wearing a Public School dress.