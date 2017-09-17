Top Stories
Is Hilarie Burton Pregnant? Jeffrey Dean Morgan Holds Her Tiny Bump at Emmys 2017!

Sean Spicer Makes Surprise Appearance at Emmys 2017! (Video)

Who is the Emmys 2017 Announcer? Meet Jermaine Fowler!

Sun, 17 September 2017 at 9:22 pm

Stephen Colbert's Emmys 2017 Opening Video Has So Many Celeb Cameos - Watch Now!

Stephen Colbert opened the 2017 Emmy Awards with a big song and dance number!

The host was joined by Allison Janney and Anthony Anderson to sing about how everything is better on TV and there’s no need to worry about real life problems like global warming, the Middle East, and more.

Lots of special guests were involved including This Is UsJustin Hartley, Chrissy Metz, and Sterling K Brown, The AmericansMatthew Rhys and Keri Russell, Chance the Rapper, and more.
