Stephen Colbert's Emmys 2017 Opening Video Has So Many Celeb Cameos - Watch Now!

Stephen Colbert opened the 2017 Emmy Awards with a big song and dance number!

The host was joined by Allison Janney and Anthony Anderson to sing about how everything is better on TV and there’s no need to worry about real life problems like global warming, the Middle East, and more.

Lots of special guests were involved including This Is Us‘ Justin Hartley, Chrissy Metz, and Sterling K Brown, The Americans‘ Matthew Rhys and Keri Russell, Chance the Rapper, and more.