Sun, 17 September 2017 at 10:02 pm

Veep's Julia Louis-Dreyfus Goes Glam for Emmy Awards 2017

Veep's Julia Louis-Dreyfus Goes Glam for Emmy Awards 2017

Julia Louis-Dreyfus is all smiles at the 2017 Emmy Awards!

The Veep star hit the red carpet for the big night held at the Microsoft Theater on Sunday (September 17) in Los Angeles.

She looked stunning in a strapless black gown with a yellow sequin flower design, typing the look together with green earrings and a yellow ring.

She was joined on the carpet by her husband Brad Hall, as well as her Veep co-stars Reid Scott, Tony Hale, Matt Walsh, and his wife Morgan.

Julia is nominated for Lead Actress in a Comedy Series tonight, while Tony and Matt are up for Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series. Veep is also nominated for Outstanding Comedy Series.

Getting fixed. #Veep #Emmys @veephbo @televisionacad

A post shared by Julia Louis-Dreyfus (@officialjld) on

FYI: Julia is wearing a Carolina Herrera dress, Ferragamo shoes, and James Robinson jewelry. Reid is wearing Giorgio Armani with Montblanc accessories.
