Jaime King, Busy Philipps & Brittany Snow Step Out for HBO's Emmys After Party 2017!

Jaime King strikes a pose in a sparkling dress while hitting the carpet at HBO’s Post Emmy Awards Reception held at The Plaza at the Pacific Design Center on Sunday (September 17) in Los Angeles.

The 38-year-old actress was joined at the event by Busy Philipps, Brittany Snow, as well as The Leftovers‘ Amy Brenneman, Fear of the Walking Dead‘s Kim Dickens, Lauren Lapkus, and The Brave‘s Anne Heche.

“Goodnight ✨ Full reveal tomorrow ✨ #emmys2017 💋,” Jaime captioned with her Instagram post.



FYI: Jaime is wearing an Oscar de la Renta dress. Brittany is wearing a John Paul Ataker gown and is carrying a Edie Parker clutch.