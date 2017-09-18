Top Stories
Ben Affleck & Lindsay Shookus Make First Official Appearance Together as a Couple

Emmys 2017 - Complete Winners List Revealed!

Kate Walsh Diagnosed with Brain Tumor

Mon, 18 September 2017 at 10:11 am

Jaime King, Busy Philipps & Brittany Snow Step Out for HBO's Emmys After Party 2017!

Jaime King, Busy Philipps & Brittany Snow Step Out for HBO's Emmys After Party 2017!

Jaime King strikes a pose in a sparkling dress while hitting the carpet at HBO’s Post Emmy Awards Reception held at The Plaza at the Pacific Design Center on Sunday (September 17) in Los Angeles.

The 38-year-old actress was joined at the event by Busy Philipps, Brittany Snow, as well as The LeftoversAmy Brenneman, Fear of the Walking Dead‘s Kim Dickens, Lauren Lapkus, and The Brave‘s Anne Heche.

“Goodnight ✨ Full reveal tomorrow ✨ #emmys2017 💋,” Jaime captioned with her Instagram post.


A post shared by Jaime King (@jaime_king) on

FYI: Jaime is wearing an Oscar de la Renta dress. Brittany is wearing a John Paul Ataker gown and is carrying a Edie Parker clutch.
Credit: Matt Winkelmeyer; Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2017 Emmy Awards, Amy Brenneman, Anne Heche, Brittany Snow, Busy Philipps, Jaime King, Kim Dickens, Lauren Lapkus

