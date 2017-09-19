'America's Got Talent' 2017 - Top 10 Reminder for Tonight's Finals

The final performance episode of America’s Got Talent season 12 is about to begin, so here is a reminder of who is in the Top 10!

If this year follows the format of previous years, the top 10 will each perform once during the night. Tomorrow night, expect them to be joined by special acts for the finale.

Among the acts in the finals are five singers, a comedian, an acrobatic dance group, a light-up dance group, a singing ventriloquist, and an animal act.

This has been one of the best season in AGT history and judges Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, Mel B, and Howie Mandel are going to have a tough time picking their favorites, as will America!

Click through the slideshow to meet the top ten…