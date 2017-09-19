Top Stories
Rachel Bilson &amp; Hayden Christensen Have Reportedly Broken Up

Rachel Bilson & Hayden Christensen Have Reportedly Broken Up

Jada Pinkett Smith Responds to Claims She's a Scientologist

Jada Pinkett Smith Responds to Claims She's a Scientologist

Ryan Phillippe Responds to Domestic Violence Allegations

Ryan Phillippe Responds to Domestic Violence Allegations

Tue, 19 September 2017 at 6:32 pm

'America's Got Talent' 2017 - Top 10 Reminder for Tonight's Finals

Next Slide »

'America's Got Talent' 2017 - Top 10 Reminder for Tonight's Finals

The final performance episode of America’s Got Talent season 12 is about to begin, so here is a reminder of who is in the Top 10!

If this year follows the format of previous years, the top 10 will each perform once during the night. Tomorrow night, expect them to be joined by special acts for the finale.

Among the acts in the finals are five singers, a comedian, an acrobatic dance group, a light-up dance group, a singing ventriloquist, and an animal act.

This has been one of the best season in AGT history and judges Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, Mel B, and Howie Mandel are going to have a tough time picking their favorites, as will America!

Click through the slideshow to meet the top ten…

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: NBC
Posted to: America's Got Talent

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • There's now more information about the woman in the Kevin Hart extortion video - TMZ
  • Jordan Fisher is spilling on his prep for DWTS - Just Jared Jr
  • Ellen Degeneres crashed Jennifer Lopez's Las Vegas show - TooFab
  • Elisabeth Moss has joined the cast of a new film - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Demi Lovato is taking the best friend challenge with Jimmy Fallon - Just Jared Jr