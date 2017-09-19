Top Stories
AGT's Evie Clair Sang at Her Dad's Funeral Last Week

Halle Berry Makes It Instagram Official with Alex Da Kid!

Rachel Bilson &amp; Hayden Christensen Have Reportedly Broken Up

Tue, 19 September 2017 at 10:56 pm

Britney Spears is Showing Off Her Gymnastic Skills - Watch!

Britney Spears is Showing Off Her Gymnastic Skills - Watch!

Britney Spears is showing off her killer abs during her latest workout!

The 35-year-old entertainer took to Instagram on Tuesday (September 19) to share a video of herself doing gymnastics.

“Fun day yesterday at gymnastics! So excited to hear the Olympics are coming to LA in 2028… already getting in the spirit,” Britney captioned the video.

In the vid, Britney does some cartwheels and handstands as she gets her workout in with her trainer.

  • Gavino Bernal

    I was one of those guys after I saw the video from Britney Spears. Wow! She’s Athletic, Techincal & Endurance Abilities. That’s why Britney Spears Still Got It & An Absolute Legend.