Tue, 19 September 2017 at 1:11 am

Sofia Vergara Celebrates Son Manolo's 26th Birthday!

Sofia Vergara Celebrates Son Manolo's 26th Birthday!

Sofia Vergara helped host an incredible birthday bash for her son Manolo!

The mother-son duo stepped out at the party on Friday night (September 15) at TAO LA in Los Angeles.

Sofia and Manolo were also celebrating his cousin Claudia and his best friend Alejandro‘s birthdays.

“It has been 26 years since i escaped my mother’s womb. And i only have these amazing people and beautiful people who care about me to show for it. #OfficialMemberOfAARP #WakingUpzhurts Gracias Ma por la mejor cena de mi vida!!” Manolo wrote on his Instagram after the party.

Sofia added, “Happy bday hijo!!”

It looks like a good time was had by everyone! Happy birthday!

Photos: Jerritt Clark / TAO LA
