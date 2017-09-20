Top Stories
Here's Everything Coming to Netflix in October!

Here's Everything Coming to Netflix in October!

Emma Stone Had a Funny Photo Fail in Picture with Hillary Clinton!

Emma Stone Had a Funny Photo Fail in Picture with Hillary Clinton!

Wed, 20 September 2017 at 4:10 pm

Dakota Johnson Looks Amazing at Gucci's Milan Fashion Show!

Dakota Johnson Looks Amazing at Gucci's Milan Fashion Show!

Dakota Johnson looks ravishing at the Gucci show during Milan Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2018 on Tuesday (September 20) in Milan, Italy.

The 27-year-old actress posed for photos with actress and model Hari Nef and model Petra Collins while inside before the show started.

Also seen at the show were Salma Hayek with her husband Francois-Henri Pinault, Keira Knightley‘s husband James Righton, photographer Chuck Grant with entertainer Soko, rapper A$AP Rocky, fashion connoisseur Dapper Dan, Elton John‘s husband David Furnish, and more.

Check out all the photos from the show below…
Just Jared on Facebook
dakota johnson gucci milan show 01
dakota johnson gucci milan show 02
dakota johnson gucci milan show 03
dakota johnson gucci milan show 04
dakota johnson gucci milan show 05
dakota johnson gucci milan show 06
dakota johnson gucci milan show 07
dakota johnson gucci milan show 08
dakota johnson gucci milan show 09
dakota johnson gucci milan show 10
dakota johnson gucci milan show 11
dakota johnson gucci milan show 12
dakota johnson gucci milan show 13
dakota johnson gucci milan show 14
dakota johnson gucci milan show 15
dakota johnson gucci milan show 16
dakota johnson gucci milan show 17
dakota johnson gucci milan show 18
dakota johnson gucci milan show 20
dakota johnson gucci milan show 21

Photos: Getty
Posted to: ASAP Rocky, Chuck Grant, Dakota Johnson, Dapper Dan, David Furnish, Francois Henri Pinault, Hari Nef, James Righton, Livia Firth, Petra Collins, Salma Hayek Pinault, Soko

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • New mom Serena Williams pens heartfelt letter to her mom - TMZ
  • An original Dance Moms teen will not be returning next season - Just Jared Jr
  • NeNe Leakes takes on new drama in RHOA season 10 trailer - TooFab
  • President Trump is slamming the Emmys - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Grace VanderWaal is celebrating a major social media milestone - Just Jared Jr