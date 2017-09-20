Dakota Johnson Looks Amazing at Gucci's Milan Fashion Show!

Dakota Johnson looks ravishing at the Gucci show during Milan Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2018 on Tuesday (September 20) in Milan, Italy.

The 27-year-old actress posed for photos with actress and model Hari Nef and model Petra Collins while inside before the show started.

Also seen at the show were Salma Hayek with her husband Francois-Henri Pinault, Keira Knightley‘s husband James Righton, photographer Chuck Grant with entertainer Soko, rapper A$AP Rocky, fashion connoisseur Dapper Dan, Elton John‘s husband David Furnish, and more.

Check out all the photos from the show below…