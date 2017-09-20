J-Pop Icon Namie Amuro Announces Retirement From Music

Namie Amuro is officially retiring from the music scene.

The 40-year-old Japanese pop icon made the shocking announcement on her Facebook on Monday (September 19), confirming that she will be retiring next September after over 25 years in the industry.



“Today, I would like to write about something that I have carried on my mind and have decided on the 25th anniversary of my debut. I, Namie Amuro, would like to take this opportunity to inform all of my fans of my decision to retire as of September 16, 2018,” she wrote.



“I plan to make the last year of my music career meaningful by focusing my full attention on creating a final album and performing at concerts. Then, I will welcome the date of September 16, 2018 in the best way I can. I hope this year will be filled with wonderful memories for me and the fans together. Together, let’s make this coming year the best one possible!”

Her latest studio album, Genic, was released in 2015.

With over 30 million albums and singles sold since her solo debut in 1995, Namie Amuro ranks as one of the best-selling acts in Japanese music history.