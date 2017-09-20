Jesse Williams is Supported by Ellen Pompeo at ADCOLOR Awards

Jesse Williams poses on the red carpet with Grey’s Anatomy co-star Ellen Pompeo after the 11th Annual ADCOLOR Awards on Tuesday night (September 19) at the Loews Hollywood Hotel in Hollywood.

The 36-year-old actor looked handsome in a tight navy sweater as he attended the awards event hosted by Aisha Taylor.

During the event, Jesse was honored with All Star Award for his activism and using his celebrity status to bring light to important issues.

“I am honored to receive this prestigious recognition at this year’s ADCOLOR Awards and Conference.” Jesse said. “Activism and awareness has always played a central role in my life and as ADCOLOR knows, it is up to all of us to use the information at our disposal to improve the quality of life for those around us.”

