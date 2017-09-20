Top Stories
Darci Lynne Farmer &amp; Her Two Puppets Sing a Beatles Song for 'AGT' Finals! (Video)

Darci Lynne Farmer & Her Two Puppets Sing a Beatles Song for 'AGT' Finals! (Video)

Katy Perry Launches 'Witness Tour' - See Set List &amp; Photos!

Katy Perry Launches 'Witness Tour' - See Set List & Photos!

Rachel Bilson &amp; Hayden Christensen Have Reportedly Broken Up

Rachel Bilson & Hayden Christensen Have Reportedly Broken Up

Wed, 20 September 2017 at 4:00 am

Jesse Williams is Supported by Ellen Pompeo at ADCOLOR Awards

Jesse Williams is Supported by Ellen Pompeo at ADCOLOR Awards

Jesse Williams poses on the red carpet with Grey’s Anatomy co-star Ellen Pompeo after the 11th Annual ADCOLOR Awards on Tuesday night (September 19) at the Loews Hollywood Hotel in Hollywood.

The 36-year-old actor looked handsome in a tight navy sweater as he attended the awards event hosted by Aisha Taylor.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Jesse Williams

During the event, Jesse was honored with All Star Award for his activism and using his celebrity status to bring light to important issues.

“I am honored to receive this prestigious recognition at this year’s ADCOLOR Awards and Conference.” Jesse said. “Activism and awareness has always played a central role in my life and as ADCOLOR knows, it is up to all of us to use the information at our disposal to improve the quality of life for those around us.”

10+ pictures inside of Jesse Williams attending the awards event…
Just Jared on Facebook
jesse williams is supported by ellen pompeo at adcolor awards 01
jesse williams is supported by ellen pompeo at adcolor awards 02
jesse williams is supported by ellen pompeo at adcolor awards 03
jesse williams is supported by ellen pompeo at adcolor awards 04
jesse williams is supported by ellen pompeo at adcolor awards 05
jesse williams is supported by ellen pompeo at adcolor awards 06
jesse williams is supported by ellen pompeo at adcolor awards 07
jesse williams is supported by ellen pompeo at adcolor awards 08
jesse williams is supported by ellen pompeo at adcolor awards 09
jesse williams is supported by ellen pompeo at adcolor awards 10
jesse williams is supported by ellen pompeo at adcolor awards 11

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Aisha Taylor, Ellen Pompeo, Jesse Williams

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • New mom Serena Williams pens heartfelt letter to her mom - TMZ
  • An original Dance Moms teen will not be returning next season - Just Jared Jr
  • NeNe Leakes takes on new drama in RHOA season 10 trailer - TooFab
  • President Trump is slamming the Emmys - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Grace VanderWaal is celebrating a major social media milestone - Just Jared Jr