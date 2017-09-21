Chrissy Teigen Sent Her Assistant to Pick Up Bananas From a Twitter Follower

Chrissy Teigen needed six brown bananas to make banana bread and she needed them ASAP so…she put out the request to her Twitter followers!

“if u have 6 BROWN bananas in the LA area, I will send my assistant to your home with a signed cookbook, John‘s underwear and a Becca palette,” Chrissy tweeted out to her followers, and quickly got numerous responses from fans who had varying numbers of brown bananas.

She also promised to send the runners up some banana bread when she was all finished.

Click inside to read all the tweets about Chrissy’s banana search…