Chrissy Teigen Sent Her Assistant to Pick Up Bananas From a Twitter Follower
Chrissy Teigen needed six brown bananas to make banana bread and she needed them ASAP so…she put out the request to her Twitter followers!
“if u have 6 BROWN bananas in the LA area, I will send my assistant to your home with a signed cookbook, John‘s underwear and a Becca palette,” Chrissy tweeted out to her followers, and quickly got numerous responses from fans who had varying numbers of brown bananas.
She also promised to send the runners up some banana bread when she was all finished.
Click inside to read all the tweets about Chrissy’s banana search…
ok this banana thing is getting ridiculous. don't tell me your banana browning hacks. just…if u have 6 BROWN bananas in the LA area lmk
— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) September 21, 2017
if u have 6 BROWN bananas in the LA area, I will send my assistant to your home with a signed cookbook, John's underwear and a Becca palette
— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) September 21, 2017
SERIOUS INQUIRIES ONLY. please send me a photo of u holding the bananas, giving the peace sign
— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) September 21, 2017
ok and @onairjake has 2….WE NEED ONE MORE! or, a single person with 6. this is gonna be a long day https://t.co/xbNyJIlN1y
— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) September 21, 2017
SO CLOSE. she might kill me if she has to drive to multiple homes across LA https://t.co/k7bvlH93rO
— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) September 21, 2017
SO DOES SHE! ok I think 5 will do. thank you so much will DM you now!!! https://t.co/mCWqYaxLzl
— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) September 21, 2017
banana submissions are now closed. thank you guys so much I will send the runner ups some banana bread once done
— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) September 21, 2017
just for safety, my assistant asks that u taste a small piece of the banana in front of her before making the trade https://t.co/k7bvlH93rO
— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) September 21, 2017