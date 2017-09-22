Top Stories
Fri, 22 September 2017 at 4:39 pm

Justin Bieber Looks Studious After Sharing Black Lives Matter Support

Justin Bieber Looks Studious After Sharing Black Lives Matter Support

Justin Bieber was spotted getting his work grind on today!

The 23-year-old “Sorry” singer looked like he was having a brainstorming sesh on his laptop while waiting for his car from valet on Friday (September 22) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Working on his next single, perhaps?

Justin rocked a white t-shirt, blue shorts, denim jacket, and pink hat, completing his look with white sneakers and blue socks.

That same morning, Justin took to Instagram to share a photo showing his support for the Black Lives Matter movement.

He captioned the pic, “I am a white Canadian and I will never know what it feels like to be an African American but what I do know is I am willing to stand up and use my voice to shine light on racism, because it’s a real thing and it’s more prevalent now than I have ever seen in my lifetime.. we are all Gods children and we are ALL EQUAL.”

ICYMI, Justin recently squashed the beef he had with Marilyn Manson regarding Justin‘s Purpose Tour merchandise.

A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on

Photos: BackGrid USA
Posted to: Justin Bieber

