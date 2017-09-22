Justin Bieber Looks Studious After Sharing Black Lives Matter Support

Justin Bieber was spotted getting his work grind on today!

The 23-year-old “Sorry” singer looked like he was having a brainstorming sesh on his laptop while waiting for his car from valet on Friday (September 22) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Working on his next single, perhaps?

Justin rocked a white t-shirt, blue shorts, denim jacket, and pink hat, completing his look with white sneakers and blue socks.

That same morning, Justin took to Instagram to share a photo showing his support for the Black Lives Matter movement.

He captioned the pic, “I am a white Canadian and I will never know what it feels like to be an African American but what I do know is I am willing to stand up and use my voice to shine light on racism, because it’s a real thing and it’s more prevalent now than I have ever seen in my lifetime.. we are all Gods children and we are ALL EQUAL.”

