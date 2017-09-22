Top Stories
Kylie Jenner Is Pregnant with Travis Scott's Baby

Scott Disick &amp; Sofia Richie Couple Up for Miami Date Night

'Price Is Right' Contestants Get Five $1.00 Spins in a Row, Break a Record! (Video)

Beyonce Responds to 'Formation' Lawsuit!

Fri, 22 September 2017 at 8:45 pm

Kylie Jenner Wants to Delete Her Instagram After Having a Baby

Kylie Jenner Wants to Delete Her Instagram After Having a Baby

Kylie Jenner is reportedly expecting her first child and she may be ready to give up life in the spotlight.

The 20-year-old reality star has always been vocal about wanting to be a mom and has even gone as far as saying she’d delete her Instagram after having a baby.

“Once I have a kid I’m not going to be on Instagram. You know, I’ll probably delete my Instagram and just…I don’t know, live life,” she told Elle UK back in 2015.

Kylie added, “I would love to have a family and build a home with a farm in Malibu Canyon and just have my kids and throw away my phone, and just really, like, live my life and not do this anymore.”
