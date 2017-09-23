Paul Rudd's 'Ant-Man' Stunt Double Is an Amputee & Looks Really Hot in Costume!

Paul Rudd‘s stunt double was seen walking around the set of Ant-Man and the Wasp and not only has everyone been noticing that he’s hot, he surely will motivate others because he’s also an amputee.

The stuntman, who appears to be Colin Follenweider, had his pants rolled up to show off his prosthetic leg on a break from filming on Saturday (September 23) in Atlanta, Ga.

Colin was Paul‘s stunt double on the first Ant-Man movie and he has worked on other films like X-Men: Apocalypse, Doctor Strange, Divergent, and more. It’s not clear how or when he lost his leg, but we think it’s awesome that he is still working as one of Hollywood’s top stunt performers. He looks bad-ass in that Ant-Man suit!

Something that fans of the Marvel comics will note in these photos is that Colin is wearing the updated Ant-Man suit for the upcoming movie.