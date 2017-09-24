Travis Scott Performs at iHeartRadio Music Festival, Kylie Jenner Watches From Side of Stage

Travis Scott takes the stage at the 2017 iHeartRadio Music Festival on Saturday night (September 23) in Las Vegas.

The 25-year-old rapper joined Quavo, Chance The Rapper, Demi Lovato, and French Montana during DJ Khaled‘s closing set at the festival.

Travis‘ girlfriend Kylie Jenner watched and danced along from the side of the stage. French shared a video on Instagram of Kylie just before he went on stage. Check it out below!

Kylie is rumored to be pregnant with Travis‘ baby, but neither party has confirmed the news.

“She was wearing tight pants and an oversized sweatshirt but you could still see her rumored baby bump,” a backstage source told JustJared exclusively. “She had about five security guards blocking every photographer.”