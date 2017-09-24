Top Stories
Kris Jenner Responds to Reports of Kylie Jenner's Pregnancy!

Kris Jenner Responds to Reports of Kylie Jenner's Pregnancy!

Nicole Kidman Mentioned Her Adult Children on Emmys Night

Nicole Kidman Mentioned Her Adult Children on Emmys Night

Nikki Reed Responds to Claims Ian Somerhalder 'Forced' Her to Get Pregnant

Nikki Reed Responds to Claims Ian Somerhalder 'Forced' Her to Get Pregnant

Kylie Jenner Steps Out Amid Pregnancy Reports

Kylie Jenner Steps Out Amid Pregnancy Reports

Sun, 24 September 2017 at 3:24 am

Travis Scott Performs at iHeartRadio Music Festival, Kylie Jenner Watches From Side of Stage

Travis Scott Performs at iHeartRadio Music Festival, Kylie Jenner Watches From Side of Stage

Travis Scott takes the stage at the 2017 iHeartRadio Music Festival on Saturday night (September 23) in Las Vegas.

The 25-year-old rapper joined Quavo, Chance The Rapper, Demi Lovato, and French Montana during DJ Khaled‘s closing set at the festival.

Travis‘ girlfriend Kylie Jenner watched and danced along from the side of the stage. French shared a video on Instagram of Kylie just before he went on stage. Check it out below!

Kylie is rumored to be pregnant with Travis‘ baby, but neither party has confirmed the news.

“She was wearing tight pants and an oversized sweatshirt but you could still see her rumored baby bump,” a backstage source told JustJared exclusively. “She had about five security guards blocking every photographer.”
Just Jared on Facebook
travis scott performs at iheartradio music festival amid kylie jenner pregnancy rumors 01
travis scott performs at iheartradio music festival amid kylie jenner pregnancy rumors 02
travis scott performs at iheartradio music festival amid kylie jenner pregnancy rumors 03
travis scott performs at iheartradio music festival amid kylie jenner pregnancy rumors 04
travis scott performs at iheartradio music festival amid kylie jenner pregnancy rumors 05
travis scott performs at iheartradio music festival amid kylie jenner pregnancy rumors 06
travis scott performs at iheartradio music festival amid kylie jenner pregnancy rumors 07
travis scott performs at iheartradio music festival amid kylie jenner pregnancy rumors 08
travis scott performs at iheartradio music festival amid kylie jenner pregnancy rumors 09
travis scott performs at iheartradio music festival amid kylie jenner pregnancy rumors 10
travis scott performs at iheartradio music festival amid kylie jenner pregnancy rumors 11

Photos: Getty Images, BackGrid USA
Posted to: 2017 iHeartRadio Music Festival, Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Check out the first photos of Kylie Jenner since her pregnancy news - TMZ
  • Dove Cameron explains why she changed her name - Just Jared Jr
  • Aaron Carter has entered a treatment facility - TooFab
  • I, Tonya officially has a release date - The Hollywood Reporter
  • The TRL reboot just got two new hosts - Just Jared Jr
  • Alan T. Olin

    watch movies hd here >>> MOVIE21.ARYAPM.NET