Top Stories
Prince Harry &amp; Meghan Markle Hold Hands, Make First Public Appearance Together!

Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Hold Hands, Make First Public Appearance Together!

Kris Jenner Texted Ryan Seacrest This About Kylie Jenner's Pregnancy Rumors

Kris Jenner Texted Ryan Seacrest This About Kylie Jenner's Pregnancy Rumors

Chris Pratt Took a 'Which Hollywood Chris Are You?' Quiz &amp; Didn't Get Himself!

Chris Pratt Took a 'Which Hollywood Chris Are You?' Quiz & Didn't Get Himself!

Mon, 25 September 2017 at 3:16 pm

David Oyelowo to Lead Disney Live Action Musical

David Oyelowo to Lead Disney Live Action Musical

David Oyelowo has landed an exciting new role in a Disney movie!

The 41-year-old actor will lead a live action musical titled Cyrano the Moor, which will be a combination of Shakespeare’s Othello and the French play Cyrano de Bergerac, THR reports. Moonlight writer Tarell Alvin McCraney will be writing the script for the new movie.

David is also producing the film alongside his wife, English actress Jessica Oyelowo.

No release date has been announced, and additional casting has not yet been revealed. Stay tuned for more details!
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: David Oyelowo

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Check out the first photos of Kylie Jenner since her pregnancy news - TMZ
  • Dove Cameron explains why she changed her name - Just Jared Jr
  • Aaron Carter has entered a treatment facility - TooFab
  • I, Tonya officially has a release date - The Hollywood Reporter
  • The TRL reboot just got two new hosts - Just Jared Jr