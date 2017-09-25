David Oyelowo to Lead Disney Live Action Musical

David Oyelowo has landed an exciting new role in a Disney movie!

The 41-year-old actor will lead a live action musical titled Cyrano the Moor, which will be a combination of Shakespeare’s Othello and the French play Cyrano de Bergerac, THR reports. Moonlight writer Tarell Alvin McCraney will be writing the script for the new movie.

David is also producing the film alongside his wife, English actress Jessica Oyelowo.

No release date has been announced, and additional casting has not yet been revealed. Stay tuned for more details!