Miranda Lambert's 'Livin' Like Hippies Tour - Dates & Venues!

Miranda Lambert has just announced her 2018 Livin’ Like Hippies Tour with a full list of dates, cities, and venues.

The 33-year-old entertainer will make stops in 23 cities and singer/songwriter Jon Pardi will be joining her for all of the dates. In addition, other guest artists will appear including Brent Cobb, Turnpike Troubadours, Lucie Silvas, the Steel Woods, Sunny Sweeney, Ashley McBryde and Charlie Worsham.

The tour officially kicks off on January 18 in Greenville, South Carolina.

Click inside to see the full list of dates and venues for Miranda Lambert’s tour…

Livin’ Like Hippies Tour

January 18 – Greenville, SC @ Bon Secours Arena w/Jon Pardi and Brent Cobb

January 19 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center w/Jon Pardi and Brent Cobb

January 20 – Atlanta, GA @ Infinite Energy Center w/ Jon Pardi and Brent Cobb

February 1 – Tacoma, WA w/Jon Pardi and Turnpike Troubadours

February 2 – Spokane, WA w/Jon Pardi and Turnpike Troubadours

February 3 – Eugene, OR @ Matthew Knight Arena w/Jon Pardi and Turnpike Troubadours

February 8 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center w/Jon Pardi and Lucie Silvas

February 9 – Fresno, CA @ Save Mart Center w/Jon Pardi and Lucie Silvas

February 10 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum w/Jon Pardi and Lucie Silvas

February 15 – San Diego, CA @ Viejas Arena w/Jon Pardi and Lucie Silvas

February 17 – Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Arena w/Jon Pardi and Lucie Silvas

March 1 – Knoxville, TN @ Thompson-Boling Arena w/Jon Pardi and The Steel Woods

March 2 – Lexington, KY @ Rupp Arena w/Jon Pardi and The Steel Woods

March 3 – Cleveland, OH @ Wolstein Center w/Jon Pardi and The Steel Woods

March 8 – Omaha, NE @ CenturyLink Center w/Jon Pardi and Sunny Sweeney

March 9 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Chesapeake Energy Arena w/Jon Pardi and Sunny Sweeney

March 10 – Little Rock, AR @ Verizon Arena w/Jon Pardi and Sunny Sweeney

March 15 – Des Moines, IA @ Wells Fargo Arena w/Jon Pardi and Ashley McBryde

March 16 – St. Louis, MO @ Scottrade Center w/Jon Pardi and Ashley McBryde

March 17 – Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center w/Jon Pardi and Ashley McBryde

March 22 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center w/Jon Pardi and Charlie Worsham

March 23 – State College, PA @ Bryce Jordan Center w/Jon Pardi and Charlie Worsham

March 24 – Winston Salem, NC @ Lawrence Joel Veterans w/Jon Pardi and Charlie Worsham