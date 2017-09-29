Jeremy Meeks & Chloe Green Make Their Red Carpet Debut!

Jeremy Meeks and his girlfriend Chloe Green walk the carpet at the Inaugural Monte Carlo Gala for the Global Ocean on Thursday (September 28) at the Monaco Garnier Opera in Monaco.

This is the first time that the 33-year-old model, dubbed the “hot felon,” has walked a red carpet with Chloe, 26.

The couple was joined at the event by Chloe‘s mom Tina Green.

“No one else I would rather have on my arm than you @jmeeksofficial ❤️ ,” Chloe wrote on her Instagram account that evening.