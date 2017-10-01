Top Stories
Sun, 01 October 2017 at 4:38 pm

Irina Shayk, Cheryl Cole, & More Take the Runway in Paris!

Irina Shayk struts her stuff on the runway at the Le Defile L’Oreal Paris show as part of the Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2018 on Sunday (October 1) in Paris, France.

Also walking the runway that day were singer Cheryl Cole, Doutzen Kroes, Barbara Palvin, Winnie Harlow, and Maria Borges. Naomi Campbell, Jasmine Sanders, and Cindy Bruna were seen showing their support in the crowd.

If you missed it, Helen Mirren and Jane Fonda also walked the runway at the show!

See photos from the fashion show below…
