Sean Hayes & Eric McCormack Try Dating Younger Guys in New 'Will & Grace' Exclusive Clip - Watch Now!

Will & Grace returns with another brand new episode this Thursday (October 5)

The episode is titled “Who’s Your Daddy?,” which makes reference to the large gap in two characters’ ages. Jack (Sean Hayes) and Will (Eric McCormack) try dating younger guys and Jack goes to great lengths to look younger.

Ben Platt guest stars while Grace (Debra Messing) and Karen (Megan Mullally) experience a crisis that reveals Grace’s true feelings about Karen.

This season, co-creators and executive producers Max Mutchnick and David Kohan will raise several important topics that we hope will jumpstart a dialogue. With a jovial touch, the show will highlight such issues as gay conversion therapy, opposing political views, aging, grief and loss.



