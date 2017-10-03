Connie Britton Will Re-Team with Ryan Murphy for '9-1-1' Pilot

Top Stories
Tue, 03 October 2017 at 7:58 pm

Connie Britton has joined the cast of Ryan Murphy‘s upcoming 9-1-1 pilot for Fox!

This will mark the third time that Connie and Ryan have worked together following the first season of American Horror Story and the first season of American Crime Story.

Connie wrapped her role in Nashville earlier this year and she will appear in the Showtime comedy SMILF, which premieres in November.

9-11 “explores the high-pressure experiences of police, paramedics and firefighters who are thrust into the most frightening, shocking and heart-stopping situations,” according to Variety. Also set to star are Angela Bassett and Peter Krause.

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Connie Britton, Ryan Murphy, Television

