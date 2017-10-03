Jared Leto to Play Hugh Hefner in Biopic

Jared Leto has landed a new role: playing the late Hugh Hefner in an upcoming biopic.

The 91-year-old Playboy icon passed away just last week at the age of 91, and Brett Ratner has a biopic planned.

“Jared is an old friend,” Brett, who will direct the film, told THR. “When he heard I got the rights to Hef‘s story, he told me, ‘I want to play him. I want to understand him.’ And I really believe Jared can do it. He’s one of the great actors of today.”

Brett wanted to introduce Jared to Hugh before his death but was unable to due to Hugh’s declining health. “There’s enough footage on Hef out there that Jared will be able to get as much information as he wants,” Brett said.