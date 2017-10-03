John Mayer, Paul McCartney, Nick Jonas & More Celebrities Pay Tribute to Tom Petty

Tom Petty has passed away and celebrities are paying tribute to the iconic musician.

The 66-year-old rocker suffered from cardiac arrest and died surrounded by family and friends on Monday night (October 2) in Los Angeles.

“I loved Tom Petty and I covered his songs because I wanted know what it felt like to fly,” John Mayer wrote on his Twitter.

Paul McCartney added, “Sending love to Tom Petty and his family at this difficult time.”

Other musicians including Nick Jonas, Lorde, Sheryl Crow and Lin-Manuel Miranda also paid tribute to the late rocker.

“you belong somewhere you feel free.”

💔 — John Mayer (@JohnMayer) October 2, 2017

This is unbearable. Vegas and now a great music hero has passed. You brought us so much joy, @tompetty. We will miss you. ❤️ #RIPTomPetty — Sheryl Crow (@SherylCrow) October 2, 2017

Sending love to Tom Petty and his family at this difficult time. — Paul McCartney (@PaulMcCartney) October 2, 2017

blasting tom on the tour bus tonight. 💔 — Lorde (@lorde) October 2, 2017

God bless Tom Petty peace and love to his family I'm sure going to miss you Tom 😎✌️🌟💖🎶🎵🎶☮️ pic.twitter.com/CktFyhBdxT — #RingoStarr (@ringostarrmusic) October 2, 2017

Just when I thought today could not get any worse…

R.I.P. Tom Petty. Thank you for your beautiful music and inspiration. — Kid Rock (@KidRock) October 2, 2017

tom petty changed my life. there is a reference to him in everything i've ever written. i love his work and life. — jackantonoff (@jackantonoff) October 2, 2017

damn we love you Tom Petty. incredible songwriter. "free fallin" is truly one of the greatest pieces of american art. so perfect & sad — Ezra Koenig (@arzE) October 2, 2017

forever one of my favorite souls

forever in my heart

thank you, tom petty, for everything

❤️ — christina perri (@christinaperri) October 2, 2017

"I wanna write her name in the sky

I'm gonna free fall out into nothing

Gonna leave this world for a while" Rest in peace Tom Petty 💔 — Travis Barker (@travisbarker) October 3, 2017

I am so grateful for Tom Petty's music.

Feels selfish to want more, but I always will. Rest in peace. https://t.co/EBOt6J38zx — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) October 2, 2017

I'm crushed…

Praying for all those affected by Vegas last night.

And now the loss of one of my great influences Tom Petty today.

-JBJ pic.twitter.com/inkGqbMvD1 — Bon Jovi (@BonJovi) October 2, 2017

What a horrid day for our country, music fans and music itself. RIP Tom Petty. His songs are always good medicine. Love to his family. — josh groban (@joshgroban) October 2, 2017

One of the most iconic uses of music to film is Tom Petty's "Free Fallin" in Jerry Maguire. That's all of us. What a legend. — Ashley Greene (@AshleyMGreene) October 2, 2017