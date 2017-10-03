Top Stories
Tom Petty Dead - Manager Confirms Iconic Musician Has Passed Away

Tom Petty Dead - Manager Confirms Iconic Musician Has Passed Away

Scott Disick &amp; Sofia Richie Take PDA-Filled Jet Ski Ride in Mexico

Scott Disick & Sofia Richie Take PDA-Filled Jet Ski Ride in Mexico

Crystal Harris Breaks Silence After Husband Hugh Hefner's Death

Crystal Harris Breaks Silence After Husband Hugh Hefner's Death

Tue, 03 October 2017 at 1:43 am

John Mayer, Paul McCartney, Nick Jonas & More Celebrities Pay Tribute to Tom Petty

John Mayer, Paul McCartney, Nick Jonas & More Celebrities Pay Tribute to Tom Petty

Tom Petty has passed away and celebrities are paying tribute to the iconic musician.

The 66-year-old rocker suffered from cardiac arrest and died surrounded by family and friends on Monday night (October 2) in Los Angeles.

“I loved Tom Petty and I covered his songs because I wanted know what it felt like to fly,” John Mayer wrote on his Twitter.

Paul McCartney added, “Sending love to Tom Petty and his family at this difficult time.”

Other musicians including Nick Jonas, Lorde, Sheryl Crow and Lin-Manuel Miranda also paid tribute to the late rocker.

Click inside to see what other celebrities had to say…
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: WENN
Posted to: Tom Petty

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Hugh Hefner has been laid to rest in Los Angeles - TMZ
  • Grace VanderWaal covers Taylor Swift's hit new song - Just Jared Jr
  • Is Kristen Stewart joining the Charlie's Angels reboot? - TooFab
  • Marilyn Manson gets rushed off the stage after a prop seriously injured him - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Ariel Winter got photbombed by her TV brother - Just Jared Jr