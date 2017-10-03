Top Stories
Tom Petty Dead - Manager Confirms Iconic Musician Has Passed Away

Tom Petty Dead - Manager Confirms Iconic Musician Has Passed Away

Scott Disick &amp; Sofia Richie Take PDA-Filled Jet Ski Ride in Mexico

Scott Disick & Sofia Richie Take PDA-Filled Jet Ski Ride in Mexico

Taylor Swift Sent Flowers to Police Officer Shot in Las Vegas Massacre

Taylor Swift Sent Flowers to Police Officer Shot in Las Vegas Massacre

Tue, 03 October 2017 at 9:35 am

Las Vegas Shooting Victim Reunited with Man Who Saved Him in Emotional Video - Watch Now

Las Vegas Shooting Victim Reunited with Man Who Saved Him in Emotional Video - Watch Now

Today show host Savannah Guthrie interviewed one of the survivors of the Las Vegas shooting, Tom McIntosh, who was shot in the leg.

Tom told the story of what happened after he was shot, where a stranger named James Lawson stopped to help him, fixed a tourniquet around his wound, and waited with him until he was able to get to the hospital.

Savannah then surprised Tom and said James was on site to meet. The two reunited for the first time since James helped Tom.

“I wouldn’t have [made it]. By the time I got over the wall, my pants were soaked and my shoes were full of blood. So I wouldn’t have made it. I know I wouldn’t have, so I’m very thankful that James was there to help me,” Tom said.

James, who was in the Army Reserves and has EMT training, recalled, “He kept wanting to not lose his foot and I kept reassuring him of that. And he’s still got it.”

At least 59 people have died and well over 500 more were injured in unspeakable act of violence.

Our continued thoughts are with those affected by the terrible tragedy.
Just Jared on Facebook
Posted to: Las Vegas Shooting, Savannah Guthrie, Video

JJ Links Around The Web

  • The UFC is donating $1 million to those affected by the Las Vegas shooting - TMZ
  • Zendaya says social media has changed her - Just Jared Jr
  • Hugh Hefner's wife Crystal is breaking her silence on his death - TooFab
  • iHeart Radio Music Festival is delaying its TV broadcast - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Niall Horan has rescheduled a major concert - Just Jared Jr