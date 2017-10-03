Las Vegas Shooting Victim Reunited with Man Who Saved Him in Emotional Video - Watch Now

Today show host Savannah Guthrie interviewed one of the survivors of the Las Vegas shooting, Tom McIntosh, who was shot in the leg.

Tom told the story of what happened after he was shot, where a stranger named James Lawson stopped to help him, fixed a tourniquet around his wound, and waited with him until he was able to get to the hospital.

Savannah then surprised Tom and said James was on site to meet. The two reunited for the first time since James helped Tom.

“I wouldn’t have [made it]. By the time I got over the wall, my pants were soaked and my shoes were full of blood. So I wouldn’t have made it. I know I wouldn’t have, so I’m very thankful that James was there to help me,” Tom said.

James, who was in the Army Reserves and has EMT training, recalled, “He kept wanting to not lose his foot and I kept reassuring him of that. And he’s still got it.”

At least 59 people have died and well over 500 more were injured in unspeakable act of violence.

Our continued thoughts are with those affected by the terrible tragedy.