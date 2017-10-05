Pink's Beautiful Trauma World Tour - Dates, Cities & Venues!
Pink just announced her new tour Beautiful Trauma World Tour 2018!
The tour is set to kick off in March of 2018, and will be in support of her upcoming album Beautiful Trauma.
You can listen to a few of the songs Pink has already released from the album. Check out “Beautiful Trauma” and “What About Us” right now.
PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Pink
Beautiful Trauma will be out on October 13 – be sure to check it out and pre-order on iTunes!
Click inside for the full list of dates and venues for Pink’s upcoming tour…
Beautiful Trauma World Tour
March 1 — Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Arena
March 3 — Wichita, KS. @ INTRUST Bank Arena
March 5 — Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center
March 6 — Lincoln, NB. @ Pinnacle Bank Arena
March 9 — Chicago, IL @ United Center
March 12 — St. Paul, MN. @ Xcel Energy Center
March 14 — St. Louis, MO @ Scottrade Center
March 15 — Kansas City, MO. @ Sprint Center
March 17 — Indianapolis, IN @ Bankers Life Fieldhouse
March 18 — Grand Rapids, MI. @ Van Andel Arena
March 20 — Toronto @ Air Canada Centre
March 23 — Montreal @ Bell Centre
March 25 — Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
March 27 — Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center
March 28 — Cleveland, OH @ Quicken Loans Arena
April 4 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
April 7 — Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
April 9 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden
April 13 — Newark, NJ — Prudential Center
April 16 — Washington, D.C. @ Captial One Arena
April 19 — Charlottesville, VA @ John Paul Jones Arena
April 21 — Atlanta, GA @ Philips Arena
April 24 — Orlando, FL @ Amway Center
April 25 — Fort Lauderdale, FL @ BB&T Center
April 28 — Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
May 1 — Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
May 8 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center
May 9 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena
May 12 — Vancouver @ Rogers Arena
May 13 — Seattle, WA @ KeyArena
May 15 — Portland, OR @ Moda Center
May 18 — Oakland, CA @ Oracle Arena
May 22 — Fresno, CA @ Save Mart Center
May 23 — Ontario @ Citizens Business Bank Arena
May 25 — Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center
May 26 — Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena
May 28 — San Diego, CA @ Valley View Casino Center
May 31 — Los Angeles, CA @ STAPLES Center
June 2 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum