Pink's Beautiful Trauma World Tour - Dates, Cities & Venues!

Pink just announced her new tour Beautiful Trauma World Tour 2018!

The tour is set to kick off in March of 2018, and will be in support of her upcoming album Beautiful Trauma.

You can listen to a few of the songs Pink has already released from the album. Check out “Beautiful Trauma” and “What About Us” right now.

Beautiful Trauma will be out on October 13 – be sure to check it out and pre-order on iTunes!

Beautiful Trauma World Tour

March 1 — Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Arena

March 3 — Wichita, KS. @ INTRUST Bank Arena

March 5 — Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center

March 6 — Lincoln, NB. @ Pinnacle Bank Arena

March 9 — Chicago, IL @ United Center

March 12 — St. Paul, MN. @ Xcel Energy Center

March 14 — St. Louis, MO @ Scottrade Center

March 15 — Kansas City, MO. @ Sprint Center

March 17 — Indianapolis, IN @ Bankers Life Fieldhouse

March 18 — Grand Rapids, MI. @ Van Andel Arena

March 20 — Toronto @ Air Canada Centre

March 23 — Montreal @ Bell Centre

March 25 — Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

March 27 — Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center

March 28 — Cleveland, OH @ Quicken Loans Arena

April 4 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

April 7 — Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

April 9 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden

April 13 — Newark, NJ — Prudential Center

April 16 — Washington, D.C. @ Captial One Arena

April 19 — Charlottesville, VA @ John Paul Jones Arena

April 21 — Atlanta, GA @ Philips Arena

April 24 — Orlando, FL @ Amway Center

April 25 — Fort Lauderdale, FL @ BB&T Center

April 28 — Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

May 1 — Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

May 8 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center

May 9 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena

May 12 — Vancouver @ Rogers Arena

May 13 — Seattle, WA @ KeyArena

May 15 — Portland, OR @ Moda Center

May 18 — Oakland, CA @ Oracle Arena

May 22 — Fresno, CA @ Save Mart Center

May 23 — Ontario @ Citizens Business Bank Arena

May 25 — Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center

May 26 — Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena

May 28 — San Diego, CA @ Valley View Casino Center

May 31 — Los Angeles, CA @ STAPLES Center

June 2 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum