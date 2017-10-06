Cardi B Wins Big at the BET Hip Hop Awards in Miami!

Cardi B took home some major awards at the BET Hip Hop Awards!

The 24-year-old rapper hit the red carpet at the annual ceremony on Friday night (October 6) at The Fillmore Miami Beach at the Jackie Gleason Theater in Miami, Fla.

Cardi was joined by her boyfriend Offset from Migos, Blac Chyna, Lil Yachty, DJ Khaled and his longtime love Nicole Tuck and their son Asahd.

During the show, Cardi not only took to the stage for an epic performance but she also took home a ton of awards!

Cardi’s wins included Single Of the Year, Best New Hip Hop Artist and Hustler of the Year!

Congratulations Cardi!