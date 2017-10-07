Top Stories
Bella Thorne Has a Crush on Camila Cabello!

Ryan Gosling Talks About Dog George's Death for First Time (Video)

Harvey Weinstein's Lawyer Reveals Her Thoughts on His Situation

Sat, 07 October 2017 at 6:00 am

Josh Gad Opens Up About Calling Sick Children as Olaf

Josh Gad is opening up about some of the touching experiences he’s been a part of as the voice of Olaf from Frozen.

The 36-year-old actor recently explained that he’s called numerous sick children whose only wish is to talk to Olaf.

“I actually get choked up thinking about some of the kids that I’ve left messages for because it’s so…it’s so fleeting. It’s such a little thing that I do that goes such a long way for these children. But you take their mind off of it for a minute, for a day,” Josh told Buzzfeed.

He added, “Hopefully you give their parents a distraction. As a parent, it’s the hardest thing to think about and, you know, I take ownership of the fact that that’s as much my job as doing the voice for commercial reasons. The fact that it has transcended that is such a wonderful thing, but it’s also really sad. I would take all of it back if it just meant that the kids could have a normal life. You know at the end of that call is another call where the child is gone.”

Watch Josh‘s entire interview below…
Photos: WENN
