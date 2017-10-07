Millie Bobby Brown Introduced Winona Ryder to Snapchat!

Winona Ryder has her young Stranger Things co-stars to thank for keeping her up to date with social media trends!

The 45-year-old actress recently opened up about how Millie Bobby Brown introduced her to Snapchat.

“Millie teases me. I’m like the old grandma. ‘Snack chat? Give me a piece of that!’ I’m like the confused older person [on the set],” she joked to Marie Claire UK.

In a time where entertainers have a large presense on social media, Winona says she’s grateful it wasn’t a thing when she was a young actress.

“I’m grateful that I got to start at the time I did. As much as I love it, I don’t know if I would even have become an actor [if I was starting out now]. I wouldn’t know how to [handle it]. I do worry about the massive exposure at that age,” she explained.