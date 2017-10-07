Top Stories
Bella Thorne Has a Crush on Camila Cabello!

Bella Thorne Has a Crush on Camila Cabello!

Ryan Gosling Talks About Dog George's Death for First Time (Video)

Ryan Gosling Talks About Dog George's Death for First Time (Video)

Harvey Weinstein's Lawyer Reveals Her Thoughts on His Situation

Harvey Weinstein's Lawyer Reveals Her Thoughts on His Situation

Sat, 07 October 2017 at 4:00 am

Millie Bobby Brown Introduced Winona Ryder to Snapchat!

Millie Bobby Brown Introduced Winona Ryder to Snapchat!

Winona Ryder has her young Stranger Things co-stars to thank for keeping her up to date with social media trends!

The 45-year-old actress recently opened up about how Millie Bobby Brown introduced her to Snapchat.

Millie teases me. I’m like the old grandma. ‘Snack chat? Give me a piece of that!’ I’m like the confused older person [on the set],” she joked to Marie Claire UK.

In a time where entertainers have a large presense on social media, Winona says she’s grateful it wasn’t a thing when she was a young actress.

“I’m grateful that I got to start at the time I did. As much as I love it, I don’t know if I would even have become an actor [if I was starting out now]. I wouldn’t know how to [handle it]. I do worry about the massive exposure at that age,” she explained.

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Millie Bobby Brown, Winona Ryder

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • American Horror Story has a big choice to make about next week's episode - TMZ
  • You need to see Jacob Sartorius' new music video - Just Jared Jr
  • Ryan Gosling remembering his dog will have you in tears - TooFab
  • Harrison Ford had some hilarious moments on the Blade Runner 2049 press tour - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Riverdale just added a new cast member - Just Jared Jr