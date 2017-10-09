Kit Harington's April Fools Prank on Rose Leslie Was Horrifying - Watch Now

Kit Harington once played an extremely insane April Fools Day prank on his fiancee Rose Leslie, and she burst into tears and fell on the floor it scared her so much!

The 30-year-old actor recently made an appearance on The Jonathan Ross Show and brought footage of his prank to share.

Kit told the crowd that Rose‘s family doesn’t do April Fools, while his family is big on pranking each other on the holiday.

Kit put a fake severed head that resembled his face in their fridge and when she found it, she absolutely freaked out. Watch below and see a pic of the fake head in the gallery.