Julianne Hough Tells 'Health' About Her Struggle with Endometriosis

Julianne Hough bares her toned torso on the cover of Health‘s November 2017 issue, on newsstands October 13.

Here is what the 29-year-old former Dancing With the Stars dancer and judge had to share with the mag:

On her struggle with endometriosis: “For me it’s an immediate sharp pain, like a stabbing sensation. It hurts so bad. It’s ongoing. But the thing that’s great about it is a few things happened: Dancing knew about it, so then I didn’t feel as guilty or bad or like I was a weak little woman, or like, ‘Oh I need to be strong.’”

On her body image: “The other day, when we were at the beach and I was having my endo stuff, and we got paparazzi’d and I literally was like, ‘Oh my God.’ My stomach was like—people were asking me if I was pregnant. I definitely have my moments for sure. But it’s not so much what I look like; it’s how I feel.”

On being married: “I’ve always wanted to be married and be a mom and have kids, but to be honest, all of that scared the s— out of me. I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, to actually be married and committed to somebody, that just seems so grown-up.’ But the first thing that I felt when we got married was, ‘This is the complete opposite of scary. This is like home.’”

Also pictured inside: Julianne stopping by the Fitbit headquarters on Monday (October 9), where she wore a Fitbit Alta HR and MPG Sport.

