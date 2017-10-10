Top Stories
Tyler Posey Addresses Leaked Video Scandal for the First Time

Tyler Posey Addresses Leaked Video Scandal for the First Time

Tue, 10 October 2017 at 8:55 am

Suki Waterhouse & Diego Luna Are Still Going Strong!

Suki Waterhouse & Diego Luna Are Still Going Strong!

Suki Waterhouse and Diego Luna are still going strong!

The couple were seen attempting to hail a cab while out together on Monday (October 9) in New York City. We haven’t seen Suki and Diego together since mid-July!

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Suki Waterhouse

Diego and Suki were first linked back in January when they were seen kissing while on vacation in Mexico.

Meanwhile, Diego has been in New York City recently to film an upcoming Woody Allen movie.

Check out the new photos below…
Just Jared on Facebook
suki waterhouse diego luna still going strong 01
suki waterhouse diego luna still going strong 02
suki waterhouse diego luna still going strong 03
suki waterhouse diego luna still going strong 04
suki waterhouse diego luna still going strong 05

Photos: Backgrid
Posted to: Diego Luna, Suki Waterhouse

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Nelly's ex-girlfriend Ashanti is speaking out about his rape accusations - TMZ
  • Jordan Fisher is sharing his adoption story - Just Jared Jr
  • Kate Winslet and other celebrities are speaking out against Harvey Weinstein - TooFab
  • Star Wars: The Last Jedi just released its first full trailer - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Tiffany Thornton is defending her new marriage following her husband's passing in 2015 - Just Jared Jr