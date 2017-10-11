Kris Wu feat. Travis Scott: 'Deserve' Stream, Lyrics & Download - Listen Now!

Chinese superstar Kris Wu is making international waves with his hot new track “Deserve” featuring Travis Scott!

The 26-year-old former EXO member debuted the collaboration on Wednesday (October 11), which immediately shot to No. 1 on the iTunes U.S. Top Songs chart.

“#1 in less than 3 hours! Thank you EVERYONE for the love and support! #DESERVE 🔥,” Kris wrote on his Instagram.

Earlier in the year, Kris made his Hollywood debut playing the role of Harvard “Nicks” Zhou in xXx: Return of Xander Cage.

Listen to “Deserve” below! You can also download the song on iTunes.