Ben Affleck Apologizes to Hilarie Burton for Groping Incident

Blake Lively Rocks Shorter Hair, Brings Mom &amp; Sister to 'All I See Is You' Screening!

Cara Delevingne Recounts Terrifying Encounter with Harvey Weinstein

Wed, 11 October 2017 at 7:39 pm

Kris Wu feat. Travis Scott: 'Deserve' Stream, Lyrics & Download - Listen Now!

Chinese superstar Kris Wu is making international waves with his hot new track “Deserve” featuring Travis Scott!

The 26-year-old former EXO member debuted the collaboration on Wednesday (October 11), which immediately shot to No. 1 on the iTunes U.S. Top Songs chart.

“#1 in less than 3 hours! Thank you EVERYONE for the love and support! #DESERVE 🔥,” Kris wrote on his Instagram.

Earlier in the year, Kris made his Hollywood debut playing the role of Harvard “Nicks” Zhou in xXx: Return of Xander Cage.

Listen to “Deserve” below! You can also download the song on iTunes.
