John Cena Chugs Beer in His Butt in New 'Blockers' Trailer

The funny new trailer for John Cena‘s upcoming movie Blockers has been released and it features a scene in which he chugs beer up his butt!

Cena stars alongside Leslie Mann and Ike Barinholtz in the comedy about three parents who stumble upon their daughters’ pact to lose their virginity at prom and launch a covert one-night operation to stop the teens from sealing the deal.

Blockers marks the directorial debut of Kay Cannon, best known for writing the Pitch Perfect series and creating the Netflix show Girlboss. The film hits theaters on April 6, 2018.



Blockers – Official Restricted Trailer