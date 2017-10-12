Top Stories
Thu, 12 October 2017 at 5:28 pm

John Cena Chugs Beer in His Butt in New 'Blockers' Trailer

John Cena Chugs Beer in His Butt in New 'Blockers' Trailer

The funny new trailer for John Cena‘s upcoming movie Blockers has been released and it features a scene in which he chugs beer up his butt!

Cena stars alongside Leslie Mann and Ike Barinholtz in the comedy about three parents who stumble upon their daughters’ pact to lose their virginity at prom and launch a covert one-night operation to stop the teens from sealing the deal.

Blockers marks the directorial debut of Kay Cannon, best known for writing the Pitch Perfect series and creating the Netflix show Girlboss. The film hits theaters on April 6, 2018.


Blockers – Official Restricted Trailer
Just Jared on Facebook
john cena blockers trailer 01
john cena blockers trailer 02
john cena blockers trailer 03
john cena blockers trailer 04
john cena blockers trailer 05

Photos: Universal Pictures
Posted to: Ike Barinholtz, John Cena, Leslie Mann, Movies, Trailer

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • John Legend's Napa vineyard has not been affected by the California wildfires...yet - TMZ
  • Lauren Jauregui celebrates National Coming Out Day with an empowering post - Just Jared Jr
  • RHONJ star Dolores Catania calls Teresa Giudice & Melissa Gorga "trash" - TooFab
  • Brooke Shields talks about her upcoming role SVU - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Emily Osment recounts her inappropriate encounter with Harvey Weinstein - Just Jared Jr