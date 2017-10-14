Liam Payne Recalls Being Stuck in an Elevator with Harry Styles & Taylor Swift!

Liam Payne is opening up about a super random encounter with some of music’s biggest names!

During a recent interview with Z100, the 24-year-old singer recalled his one of his favorite times with pal Ed Sheeran – and it included Harry Styles and Taylor Swift!

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Liam Payne

“I got in a lift once, my parents were there, this is a really random story,” Liam said. “And Taylor Swift was in the lift. I was in the lift, Harry was in the lift, Ed Sheeran, and my parents. And the lift was going up and he just kept going turning around to me going, ‘Bass.’ And that’s all he was saying. ‘Bass.’ So that’s one of my favorite party stories.”

We’re assuming this happened sometime in late 2012 when Taylor and Harry were dating.

Watch more of his interview below!



Liam Payne On Partying with Ed Sheeran & Potential Logic Collab