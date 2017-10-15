Top Stories
'SNL' Compares Kellyanne Conway to Pennywise from 'IT' - Watch Now!

Michael Fassbender &amp; Alicia Vikander Host Beach Party Ahead of Rumored Wedding Weekend!

Chris Hemsworth Goes Shirtless, Bares Ripped Body in Australia

Ariel Winter's 12-Year-Old Niece is Making a HUGE Pay Day

Sun, 15 October 2017 at 11:48 am

'SNL' Takes On Harvey Weinstein Sexual Harassment Scandal - Watch Now

'SNL' Takes On Harvey Weinstein Sexual Harassment Scandal - Watch Now

Saturday Night Live is taking on Harvey Weinstein.

During last night’s episode, several sketches and the Weekend Update with Colin Jost and Michael Che slammed the disgraced film producer amid his sexual harassment scandal.

“This is a tough spot for a comedian because it’s so hard to make jokes about sexual assault, but it’s so easy to make jokes about a guy that looks like this,” Michael said at one point. “I mean, he looks like chewed bubblegum rolled in cat hair.”

In another sketch, Aidy Bryant moderated a panel of three screen legends — Leslie Jones as Viola Davis, Cecily Strong as Marion Cotillard, and Kate McKinnon playing Debette Goldry — discussing sexual harassment in the industry through the years.

“Have I ever experienced sexual harassment in Hollywood? Good Friday, where do you want me to start?” Kate joked as Debette. “Women being harassed is Hollywood. Everything old is new again. Producers are abusing starlets. There’s Nazis marching in the street. And suddenly nude pantyhose are on-trend. I have never felt more at home.”


Weekend Update on Harvey Weinstein – SNL

Watch the other sketch inside…


Film Panel – SNL
