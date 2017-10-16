Michael Fassbender & Alicia Vikander Are Married!

The rumors are true – Michael Fassbender and Alicia Vikander are officially a married couple, E! News reports.

The 40-year-old actor and the 29-year-old actress tied the knot during a romantic ceremony on Saturday (October 14) in Ibiza, Spain.

The hot couple celebrated with friends and family the night before the big day with a party on the beach.

Michael and Alicia met on the set of their film The Light Between Oceans several years ago and they have been together ever since.

Make sure to see the hot photos of the couple baring their beach bodies during another trip to Ibiza over the summer.

Congratulations to the happy couple!